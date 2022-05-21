4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $438,000

Brand NEW homes in a great location! Close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 4-bedroom/2.5 bath 'Raleigh' plan features the primary suite on the main level, which includes a tray ceiling and large walk-in closet. The primary bath has a luxury shower with bench seat and semi-frameless door and separate sink areas. The main level also features an office with French doors, a designer kitchen with island, and a fireplace with mantle and marble surround in the family room. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch. The kitchen has glacier gray cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. Beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main level (except primary BR). The second floor features three bedrooms, a full bath with a double bowl vanity, and a loft. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Visit today!