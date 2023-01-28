This 2-story, 4-Bedroom/2.5-Bath Drexel plan has over 2,500 SF of living space. The designer kitchen features white cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood, and a large, walk-in pantry. The study with French doors makes an ideal home office, and beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered rear porch or brick paver patio with fire pit. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, three secondary bedrooms and a loft. The primary bath has a garden tub and tiled shower with bench seat. Other 'Extras' include a fireplace in the family room, a drop zone, and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $437,500
