This 2-story, 4-Bedroom/2.5-Bath Drexel plan has over 2,500 SF of living space. The designer kitchen features white cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood, and a large, walk-in pantry. The study with French doors makes an ideal home office, and beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered rear porch or brick paver patio with fire pit. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, three secondary bedrooms and a loft. The primary bath has a garden tub and tiled shower with bench seat. Other 'Extras' include a fireplace in the family room, a drop zone, and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danny McNeal, 51, was at four times the legal limit for being impaired when he crashed into a bridge in September. Alyssa Taylor, 25, had texted her mother before the crash that she was riding with the truck driver from Delaware to North Carolina.
Local 76® gas station will host a customer appreciation event on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the 1025 Tomlin Mill Road location in States…
Nine juveniles are facing charges after an altercation at Statesville High School on Friday.
A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child and a woman faces charges for failing to report the abuse, the Statesville Police Depa…
It's been a long time coming, but with shovels in hand, Statesville broke ground on the site where Fire Station No. 1 will be built and named …
The city of Statesville Stormwater Division responded to a resident’s call regarding a 15-foot-deep sinkhole on the side of Earlwood Road. Cre…
Some Christmas traditions change over time, but the 2022 Statesville Christmas Parade organized by the 30th Masonic District of North Carolina…
Every few minutes, somebody would walk by Josh Graham as he was working outside of his Christmas tree farm and show their appreciation for finding a way to keep his nearly two decade long streak of providing a bit of holiday spirit for the Mooresville community alive.
Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Nov 28-Dec. 4, 1997.
A Statesville man was critically wounded in a shooting on Thanksgiving Day.