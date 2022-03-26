Brand NEW homes in a great location! Convenient to interstates and the Lake Norman area. This Wilmington plan has four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 2,500 square feet. Entertain on the main in the open family room with gas fireplace or the formal dining room with a tray ceiling. Working from home is easy as well in the private study with French doors. Plentiful storage and food prep space in the kitchen with a large island, white cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Outdoor spaces include a spacious front porch, a balcony with access from the owner's bedroom, and a rear covered porch along with a patio. Bathroom upgrades include a tiled shower with seat & semi-frameless door in the owner's bath, a double-bowl vanity in the hall bath, and quartz counters in all baths. Decor upgrades include square wooden balusters and composite tread stairs. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Visit today!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $429,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
The song “Closing Time” by Semisonic is a favorite of Jon Nobinger, who knows that when he sang it at karaoke at Fourth Creek Brewing Co. over…
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is hono…
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a slight variation at the end, affectionately referred to over the years as the “couch gag.”
The cause of an inmate’s death at the Iredell County Detention Center remains undetermined after an autopsy report from the N.C. Office of the…
The 2045 Land Development Plan was once again a hot topic as concerns from the public, business and government interests came into conflict at…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Humongous 5 Bedroom 3-1/2 Bath Cape Cod Basement Home in walking distance to Mac Anderson Park & downtown Statesville.This Off Frame Modul…
Iredell Health System has recently appointed three new members to its board of directors, and several members to the Board of Trustees, contin…