4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $425,000

This spacious, 2-story 4 BDRM, 2.5 BATH "Buffington" model home built by Smith Douglas in late 2017 is privately tucked away in the Autumn Brook Community on a cul-de-sac and a wide open, level .75 acre lot. Features include a front flex space/bonus/office room that leads to the open great room with gas log fireplace. Wood flooring throughout the main level including the downstairs 1/2 bath. Kitchen has a planning desk, large island with dual sinks, granite countertops plus all stainless steel appliances including gas range and refrigerator. Take the carpeted stairs to the upper level and the GIGANTIC Primary Bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and bath with dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. The 3 guest bedrooms are each carpeted and share a full bath with dual sink vanity. Includes Laundry room with washer and dryer. Enjoy late summer and fall days on the 34' X 13' rear patio covered by a roomy 16' X 12' Pergola. Attached 3-Car garage. Move-in ready!