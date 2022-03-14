Honey stop the car! Adorable light and bright 2 story home with up to 4 bedrooms, huge bonus room, separate home office, open concept living and more. With just over 3000 sq ft this one owner home has been well maintained and features updated kitchen with new appliances. Gas range is a cooks' dream. All bedrooms are located conveniently upstairs with sunroom on main level currently serving as a bedroom (no closet) with outside entrance. Real hardwood flooring in living area and kitchen. Roof replaced 2021. The oversized heated garage is perfect for hobbist, tinkerer or as a separate home gym. Enjoy the outdoors all seasons with the large deck area with hot tub/jacuzzi, aluminum shade pergola and paver patio. The rear shade trees allow for privacy and provide a nice natural buffer. Located in a desirable neighborhood, Saddlewood is a perfect rural, peaceful getaway and is just a short distance to I-77, shopping and all conveniences.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $425,000
