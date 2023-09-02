RECEIVE $10K TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS when using the preferred lender ON THIS Move in Ready New Construction in the Larkin Golf community located with minutes of Lake Norman and Charlotte with endless amenities including a clubhouse,swimming pool , play area for the kids and don't forget the tennis courts. This 2 story colonial has Brick Veneer elevation w/nice Oak LVP flooring on the first floor , a Living room/dining room an open eat in kitchen with modern granite countertops including an island, double sinks ,plenty of nice white cabinets for storage ,GE stainless steel appliances to match the brushed nickel decor . A mudroom off of the 2 car garage , a powder room and pantry. A family room for entertaining and 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths . A 2 car garage .*** Ask about our other new construction homes in the community or visit westhomes website***.The Homes come with a 10 year structural warranty and an 11 month workmanship warranty (Inquire for details)**