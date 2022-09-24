 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $410,000

Why wait to build when you, can have this wonderful home just waiting for you to move in? This 4 bed/2.5 bath home with an upstairs loft is Minutes to I-77, I-40 and convenient to Lake Norman State Park, Downtown Statesville, Troutman, and Mooresville entertainment, dining, and shopping. This nearly new home features a large Kitchen open to the breakfast area and spacious Great Room. Kitchen features include eat-in countertop, new oven and pantry. The second floor features an Oversized Owner's Suite with Large Walk-In Closet and a Large Owners En-Suite Bathroom. Finishing out the second floor are three nice sized Secondary Bedrooms, a loft area, laundry convenient to the bedrooms and a hall bath. Schedule your showing today!

