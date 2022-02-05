 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $399,995

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $399,995

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $399,995

This two-story home offers an office, granite countertops in kitchen with large island, a tile-surround master shower, and a two-car garage, great location with large backyard perfect for entertaining. Home being sold "AS IS"

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert