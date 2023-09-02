.. Move in Ready New Construction in Larkin Golf community also located with minutes of Charlotte and Lake Norman with endless amenities including a clubhouse (under renovation) enjoy the swimming pool , play area for the kids and don't forget the tennis courts. This 2 story colonial has just what you've been looking for with Oak LVP flooring on the first floor ,huge eat in kitchen with white cabinets ,granite countertops ,GE stainless steel appliances and a bar island , laundry room ,powder room and mudroom and a huge family room , dining room and 4 bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths . A 2 car garage on a nice lot with a concrete patio for the grill. LEARN HOW TO Receive $10,000 towards closing costs using the preferred lender when purchasing a home with WEST HOMES *** Ask about our other new construction homes in the community or visit westhomes website*** .The Homes come with a 10 year structural warranty and an 11 month workmanship warranty (Inquire for details)**