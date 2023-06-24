ATTENTION FIRST TIME BUYERS! 3,500+ SQ FT 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Hidden Lakes subdivision. Main level offers a living room, formal dining area, open kitchen with lots of cabinets & breakfast area, 1/2 bath, laundry room, large primary bedroom suite and a bonus/office room. Upper level offers three spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large rec room, bonus/additional bedroom (no closet) and a storage closet. Other features include: a two car garage & rear patio. MUST SEE!