This is a new construction home in the beautiful and tucked-away Statesville neighborhood of Brittian Hills. It boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with just over 2000 square feet and a 2 car garage. It will have a vinyl exterior. Inside you will find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout as well as carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen will come with granite countertops and stainless steel Fridgidaire appliances. Paint color is "City Loft" by Sherwin-Williams which is very similar to an agreeable grey. Very conveniently located to the Statesville Regional Airport and local golf courses. Currently offering 2% seller paid closing costs! No modifications or changes to the finishes will be made to this home. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $394,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities said a tractor-trailer suspected of being involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes beginning in Gaston County struck two North Car…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher, arrested in August on statutory rape and other charges, is now charged with seeing the victim at her h…
Bring them justice: Allison thinks arrests in 30-year-old double slaying will give hope to other families
It has taken nearly 30 years for the families affected by a 1992 double slaying and robbery to get close to receiving justice as a pair of arr…
With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman.
Alexander County officials said a correctional officer has been charged with providing drugs to inmates.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 21-27. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The public is invited to enjoy a free concert featuring Landslide — A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. on the Rotary Perform…
A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident.
Live music, food, artisans, vendors, fun and craft beer are on tap to return to Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville as the latest editi…
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education noted their intentions to review operational policies that currently require in-county scho…