4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $394,000

This 2-story, 4-Bedroom/2.5-Bath Drexel plan has over 2,500 SF of living space. Beautiful designer kitchen opens to spacious great room, dining room and optional study also on main level. Second floor features primary bedroom, 3 additional bedrooms and a loft. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. HOME IS TO BE BUILT.

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

