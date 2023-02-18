This 2-story, 4-Bedroom/2.5-Bath Wilmington plan has over 2,500 SF of living space. Beautiful designer kitchen opens to spacious family room. Dining room and living room also on main level, with optional study ilo living room if desired. Second floor features primary bedroom, 3 additional bedrooms and a loft. Other optional features include covered or screened porch, sunroom, or fireplace on main level. Second floor options include large shower in primary bath ilo garden tub. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. HOME IS TO BE BUILT.