4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $389,000

Gated community, community pool and lake with walking trails and lakeside pavillion. There is so much to love about this gorgeous, meticulously maintained home! You will love the vaulted ceiling, beautiful flooring, and spacious living areas. The primary suite is complete with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. A covered back patio overlooks the sprawling, fenced back yard that is perfect for enjoying summer evenings. Located in the highly desirable Northlake neighborhood. Convenient to shopping, dining, award-winning schools, I-77, and I-40.

