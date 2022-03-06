Grab the rare chance to own a piece of history in Statesville. This wonderfully kept, 1921 Craftsman style home was designed by Gustav Stickley, Founder of Stickley's Furniture Co., to showcase his furniture designs. Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places this beautiful home still has the original, designer light fixtures downstairs and is one of the only homes in Statesville that still has the entire, original, tin roof in place. The roof has been recently sealed and is in perfect condition. Enjoy afternoon wine on the back patio then take a leisurely (1/4 mile) walk to downtown for dining and entertainment. Have morning coffee on the wrap around front porch while conversing with walkers-by. Too often, historic homes such as these fall into disrepair from neglect over time but this is one of the rare gems that survived due to the love and care of its previous owners over the years. There are so many stories associated with this home. Yours can be the next one!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $389,000
