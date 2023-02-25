Highly desirable gated community with its own lake! This well-appointed home sits on a half-acre level lot across from a huge common area and walking distance to the pool & clubhouse. Check out the coffered ceiling in the dining room and architectural details separating it from the other living areas. Large kitchen with island, black 42” uppers, ss appliances, smooth top stove. Garage is finished & painted. Upstairs there are BIG bedrooms, a BIG laundry room. The attic will not leave you hurting for additional storage space either! There’s a trey ceiling in the primary bedroom and the bath has double sinks, a garden tub, separate shower with thick glass doors. Dues covers street maintenance, pool and clubhouse, security gate, the lake and amenities at it, walking trails. Lots of fun at this active community here! Bring your canoe, your paddle boards and your paddle boats.