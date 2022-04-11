A large Private Office greets you as enter into the Kipling floorplan. Continue past a large open Dining Room as you enter a sizeable family room with fireplace. Enjoy a large Lshaped kitchen with large island as well as a sizeable breakfast nook. Also on the first floor is a powder room, bench area and coat closet. Upstairs you will find a large Open Game Room that is perfect for an Upstairs Living Room/TV Area. The second story also has 3 large bedrooms with closet, another bathroom as well as a very spacious Owner's Bedroom Suite with a fabulous Owner's Bathroom complete with a dual bowl vanity, separate shower, tub and spacious walk-in closet. Additional options are available to customize The Kipling floorplan further.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $382,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man wanted in connection with the theft of power tools from an Iredell residence was taken into custody Sunday after two hours of attempts t…
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said a Yadkinville man was arrested after he pushed his way into a home early morning and locked himsel…
More ice cream? Yes, please.
The city considered JRN Development, LLC’s proposal for the city to sell three parcels in order to build affordable housing within the city of…
Davis Medical Group, Family Medicine Davie Avenue welcomes Jamie Gregory, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC. She is joining Dr. Michael Salter in the Statesvi…
All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings this week.
Reta Hoover: Former probation officer says she handled tense situations by remembering that everybody's human, wants to be acknowledged
Through a decades-long career that has put her in more than a few challenging situations, Reta Hoover has managed to keep an easygoing demeanor.
The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is enjoying being back in full swing and looking forward to a busy spring and summer. They are…
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says he's all but certain about a run for the governor's office.
The Statesville Fire Department has announced the promotion of Lt. Matt Thompson to captain, effective April 4. A 14-year veteran with the SFD…