The Riley is one of our original floorplan designs and has been historically one of our Top Selling Plans. The Riley ranges in size from 2,985 3,132 sq.ft. and features 3 - 5 Bedrooms and 2.5 4.5 Bathrooms. A large open Living Room and Open Dining Room Area greets you as you enter The Riley. Pass through an Oversized Great Room as you enter into the L-shaped Kitchen with Kitchen Island. Upstairs you will find an oversized Owner's Bedroom with a Large Owner'sBath and Oversized Walk-In Closet. Two additional Bedrooms are the perfect size for kids and each feature large individual closets. A large Open Game Room is perfect for turning into a Media Room or an Upstairs Living Room/TV Area. Additional options are available to customize The Riley floorplan further.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $379,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 49-year-old Statesville woman died and three others, including a child, were injured in a crash on Interstate 77 near Exit 35 Saturday afternoon.
At 15, she set a fire that killed her grandparents in Wilkes County. At 46, she's getting a second chance.
- Updated
While in prison April Barber became a certified paralegal and the author of two books. And she is repentant, said Greensboro attorney Don Vaughan, who pushed for the pardon that set Barber free.
Kelly Wyatt of Statesville tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.
- Updated
A Kings Mountain woman faces multiple felony charges after her arrest on drug counts twice in Iredell County over the past few weeks, Iredell …
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Li…
- Updated
A Statesville man was charged after shots were fired Sunday afternoon into a residence in Mooresville.
The house hunt is ongoing, but Mitch Johnson believes he’s already found a good home in South Iredell High School and the greater Troutman community.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 27-March 5.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March…
- Updated
West Iredell High School revealed this week that it has named former Warriors player Macy Pope its next volleyball coach.