.... Receive $10,000 towards your closing cost when using the preferred lender. Larkin Golf community is located within minutes of Lake Norman and Charlotte with endless amenities including a Golf clubhouse(under renovation), while you enjoy the swimming pool , and tennis courts. This 2 story colonial has an eat in kitchen with granite countertops ,stainless steel appliances and a bar island. a Nice sized family room , dining room and 4 bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths . A 2 car garage on a nice lot with a concrete patio for the grill .The Homes come with a 10 year structural warranty and an 11 month workmanship warranty (Inquire for details)*** Ask about our other new construction homes in the area or visit westhomes website***
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $379,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed by 5-year-old sibling, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office
The Dallas Cowboys finalized their 16-man practice squad on Wednesday and it included Statesville native Brock Hoffman, a center.
WATCH NOW: Striking the right tone: South Iredell band having fun, but holding self to a higher standard
As the South Iredell High School Band takes the field this year they’ll be building off the success of the last as the band earned Superior ra…
Georgia Prestwood, an infant from Lenoir, was seriously injured at a Hickory Crawdads baseball game when a foul ball struck her in the head.
The Vavalas are a nomadic couple that travel on foot with their tiny house and farm animals. The couple is traveling through Hickory on their …