4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $377,500

This charming all brick home is waiting for you on a large corner lot with garage space for 3 cars plus a work area (2 car side load and 1 car with work space). Custom kitchen cabinetry makes cooking and organization easy. The kitchen is large enough to host all the special occasions. An eat-in breakfast area overlooks the immense deck which sits facing a beautifully landscaped yard. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. You won't want to miss the owners suite and large closet. The lower level has a family room that is an ideal entertaining space to accommodate large gatherings or for a relaxing in front of the brick fireplace. Perfect for cozy evenings. There is also an additional bedroom and bathroom for guests. Whole house water filtration system included. Replacement double pane windows. Location gives easy access to everything you need or want.