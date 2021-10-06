A wide, inviting front porch welcomes you into the center-hall entry and living room of this spacious 4,250 sq. ft. 2-story Craftsman-style home with 4+ bedrooms and 4 full baths. Large main floor master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and private bath. Bright sunroom opens to a large multi-level deck overlooking private fenced backyard with gate access to Caldwell Park. Also includes a separate family room and a fifth bedroom/home office. Second story has wide center hall, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and large walk-in storage closet. Lower garden level has a sunny in-law or millennial apartment with second kitchen and walkin pantry, interior stair access and private exit to a covered porch and the backyard. Home is move-in ready: freshly painted throughout, deck freshly stained, refinished hardwood floors, newly poured concrete driveway and sidewalk. New gas furnace 2021. New roof 2018.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $374,900
