This is a new construction home in the beautiful and quiet Statesville neighborhood of Bradford Acres. It boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with just over 2000 square feet and a 2 car garage. It will have a vinyl exterior. Inside you will find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout as well as carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen will come with granite countertops and stainless steel Fridgidaire appliances. Paint color is "City Loft" by Sherwin-Williams which is very similar to an agreeable grey. Very conveniently located to I-77. Currently offering 2% seller paid closing costs! No modifications or changes to the finishes will be made to this home. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $374,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years.
Waitress aims to work 50 years at Western Steer in Newton; Asst. Manager: If the building is ever sold, Ruthie comes with it
Ruthie Sanders says she loves to make people smile.
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Proudly We Hail Award.
TROUTMAN—Mitch Johnson got a water cooler bath at the end of Thursday night’s game.
REIDSVILLE — It’s been a year since thousands of Rockingham Countians were able to float their hopes, prayers, and tributes on the glassy surface of Lake Reidsville.
Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 31-Aug. 6. For more information regarding specific plo…
New head coaches often inherit a rebuild. Not the case at Statesville.
Several Iredell County high school varsity football teams have moved their season openers up to tonight in an effort to dodge Friday’s forecas…