4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $369,000

Well maintained, one owner home in a fast growing part of South Statesville. Just on the outskirts of Troutman, this area is seeing a lot of growth. Close to downtown Troutman, Larkin Golf Club and just a short drive to downtown Statesville. Easy access to I-77 at Exit 45. Home features an open floorplan with a separate dining room. Kitchen, with island, is open to the family room where you can enjoy your gas log fireplace. LVP flooring throughout the main floor. Upper level has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room. Primary bedroom has plenty of room with a large bath and walk-in closet. Other 3 bedrooms are a good size.

