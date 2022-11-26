Prime Location! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths house is conveniently located minutes from downtown Statesville, Mooresville & Lake Norman State Park. Central to I-77 and I-40, making travel easy whether you are traveling to Hickory, Charlotte or Winston-Salem. This spacious home offers a primary on the main level with secondary bedrooms and a loft on the second floor. Updated kitchen offer new light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & white subway tile backsplash. Fenced yard that backs up to woods for privacy! Pictures will be uploaded before home becomes active.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $365,000
