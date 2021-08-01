4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $350,000

Located in Historic Downtown Statesville, this gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and just over 3,400 sq.ft. Kitchen was completely renovated in 2019 and includes quartz counter tops, wood ceiling, stainless steel appliances, shiplap walls, and a walk-in pantry. The Butler's pantry is complete with original serving cabinet. You will love the touches of original historic charm throughout the home that includes dining room wallpaper, hardwood flooring, three fireplaces (now sealed), wainscot and exposed beam ceiling in living room, light fixtures, and doors. All three upstairs bedrooms are complete with sleeping porches. Updated bathrooms with new vanity. Huge laundry room. The new paver patio and herb garden look out over the private, partially fenced backyard. New landscaping and lined flower beds at the front of the home. Detached work garage has been restored. This home is a must see! Conveniently located to downtown shopping and dining, I-77, and I-40.