4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $334,900

Come see this handsome two story 4br 2.5 bath home nestled in the trees. Beautiful corner lot in an established neighborhood. Enjoy the evenings on the expansive back deck. Open floor plan on the main level and plenty of windows for natural light.4 large bedrooms and suite 1 has a large walk in closet. Two car garage with opener fully drywalled and painted. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank main level, baths and laundry, custom handrails slow close white shaker cabinetry. Upgraded landscape package really makes this home grand.