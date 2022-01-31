4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $330,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is now on the market! You’ll enjoy preparing meals in the gorgeous kitchen with sleek counters, tiled backsplash, stainless appliances, and beautiful spacious cabinetry. Picture evenings by the fireplace and mornings having coffee out on the covered patio in the backyard. The main bedroom boasts a private ensuite and walk-in closet. Other bedrooms offer plush carpet, ceiling fans, and sizable closets. Entertain on the covered back patio, perfect for barbecues. Don't miss this incredible opportunity. Call today!

