Welcome home to the tranquil community of Wildewood. This well appointed 2 story home boasts 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms, and features an open living concept downstairs. All bedrooms & laundry upstairs. Level lot, and built on a slab. This neighborhood is slated for Troutman area schools and is a quick drive to I77 access. Just minutes from downtown Troutman, and a short drive to Lake Norman State Park. Well kept & well maintained original owners.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $327,000
