4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $320,000

Welcome Home! This combination of acreage, accessibility to interstate, price, and quality of home is rare in this market. Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home on over an acre that's private but close to Troutman and 1-77. The home is only 5 years old and has an amazing kitchen at its center. There are custom cabinets and stainless appliances including the Refrigerator, oven microwave/convection oven, and dishwasher. A portion of the backyard is fenced and you have plenty of room beyond the fence to expand. There is an outbuilding that stays, as well as a trampoline, above ground pool, and swing set. The seller would like to close by the end of November and needs a short leaseback.