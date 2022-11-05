 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $308,000

This is a 4BR/2.5BA home in the desirable Hidden Lakes subdivision. This is an open floorplan with a large center kitchen island and great counter space. Off of the kitchen is a flex space, use how you like! The second floor has 4 bedrooms and a large laundry room. Hidden Lakes is in a great location and has a community pool.

