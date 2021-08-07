4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $299,900

One of a kind a lot! Must see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and half bath home. Located in the front cul-de-sac of the Wildewood development, this lot is the largest in the neighborhood, surveyed at 0.59 of an acre. The back and side yard boast natural vegetation for privacy. Includes a new 12x8 storage building! The lot is fenced with premium 4ft aluminum fencing. Beautiful large front yard with lush Bermuda grass. Oversized primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings and an exceptional walk-in closet. The remaining three generously sized bedrooms all have a walk-in closet of their own. Open concept floorplan with gas fireplace in living room. Convenient access to I77 and town of Troutman. Excellent primary residence or investment property!