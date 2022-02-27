4.89 acre Mini Farm with 1882 Farm house locally known as "The Marrical Place". Recent updates to home include 4 Mini Split Systems for heat and air, new windows, roof and siding. 2020 constructed 30x80 Wood working shop with storage, 20x30 Shed with lean to, 40x24 detached garage with insulated storage. Blueberry, strawberries, and peas are planted and growing. Space for other garden goodies and pasture areas for farm animals. This farm offers independence of farm to table enthusiast....make your appointment today.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $299,500
