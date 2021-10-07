 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $289,900

Adorable and meticulously maintained, in town bungalow. Kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless hood, gas cooktop and oven, and beverage cooler. Refrigerator negotiable. Hardwoods and ceramic tile throughout main and upper floors. Two gas log fireplaces. Floor plan offers options for configuring lower level room to bedroom/in-law suite with separate entrance and gas log fireplace. Seller added covered and private patio area that adds another great space to enjoy the outdoors! Fenced yard, recently pruned trees. well-groomed yard, easy access to I-40, walking park, local parks, the newly revived Statesville Downtown area, shopping and medical.

