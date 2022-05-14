4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $289,000

Like New 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath in Statesville! Open main floorplan perfect for entertaining, large kitchen open to dining area and Great room. Flex room on main floor perfect for an office or playroom. Half bath rounds out the first floor. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with en-suite and walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms with ample space, a second full bathroom and laundry room round out the upper floor. Large back yard perfect for grilling and enjoying this summer. Conveniently located near all Statesville has to offer! Just a short drive to downtown shopping/dining and easy access to 77 and 40. This home has it all!