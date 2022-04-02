 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $285,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $285,000

There is so much to love about this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Primary suite is complete with dual sinks, garden tub, and walk-n shower, and large walk-in closet. Beautiful cabinets and fixtures throughout home. Beautiful and spacious lot. Great location that is convenient to I-77, I-40, shopping, dining, and award winning schools.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert