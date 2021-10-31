Welcome to this freshly updated, historical home located a few blocks from downtown Statesville. No need to spend your money on updates, the owners have carefully managed that over the last year. Sure to please, original hardwood floors (except 2 lower level BR) with oversized bedrooms, and large living spaces to build big memories. Enjoy the large fenced in backyard while hanging out under the pergola, with a fire burning in the pit this fall. Spend your mornings having coffee on the newly painted, traditional wrap-around front porch. This 4BR/2BA home has many original features with modern updates that you MUST SEE for yourself.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
- Updated
A Statesville man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison on a firearms charge.
Search warrants from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation on Loram Drive raise more questions than answers as investigators conti…
Alexander County couple charged in 1991 baby death case; body of infant found 30 years ago in Nags Head
- Updated
DNA evidence from a 1991 baby death on the coast of North Carolina has led authorities to an Alexander County couple.
- Updated
Judging from the hundreds of children and their parents in Downtown Statesville, moving up trick-or-treat a day didn’t have a noticeable effec…
If you’re looking for plants for your home or business that you can’t find in just any store, The Southern Jungle is ready for you to walk thr…
- Updated
OLIN—Halfway there.
- Updated
Statesville clinched the inaugural Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship outright in Wednesday night’s regular-season finale, dom…
With a heavy chance of train Thursday, several Halloween events have been rescheduled to today.