 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $259,997

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $259,997

New construction home on large 1.4-acre lot! Over 2200 sq ft with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Huge main bedroom with vaulted ceiling and 2 walk in closets. Main bath features a double vanity and separate shower and garden tub, as well as a separate water closet. Open concept in living room, dining room, and kitchen areas. Granite counter tops in kitchen and island with seating. Home scheduled to be ready in February. Close to restaurants and shopping. This is a beautiful home and will not last.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion family hosts Night of Impact benefitting The Christian Mission

Marion family hosts Night of Impact benefitting The Christian Mission

Randy and Betty Marion, their daughter, Jennifer Marion Mills and son, Randy Marion Jr., hosted a Night of Impact, with more than $1,000,000 presented for The Christian Mission. The funds raised propelled the local nonprofit to reach the 60 percent mark of their capital campaign to be used for a new facility in downtown Mooresville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert