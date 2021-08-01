Looking for a farmhouse? Here you go! All new interior paint. Electrical wiring updated 2021.2 Breaker boxes. 1 outside and the 1 on main is new. Both HVAC units recently serviced. New range/oven and microwave. Wood and tile floors. Lot is marked with new survey stakes. Convenient location,still in county but close to shopping,I-40 etc. House and lot has been platted off as .504 acres. Tax value reflects both lots. Seller is only selling house and 1 lot. 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
A fatal fire is under investigation on Loram Drive, near Troutman Tuesday night.
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of deaths after a fire Tuesday night in Troutman on Loram Drive.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
- Updated
An abandoned vehicle found in a field lead to the arrests of five people on a wide array of larceny and other charges.
Two Iredell County coaches have been selected to coach in the 2022 East-West All-Star football game in Greensboro, the N.C. Coaches Associatio…
- Updated
The car of a missing man was located in Iredell County.
- Updated
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools students and staff will have the option of wearing a mask when classes get under way next month.