 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $250,000

Boundless historic charm in this 1916 Craftsman blocks from Downtown Statesville. This home features spacious rooms with 10’ ceilings on the main floor. The original hardwoods have been recently refinished and run the entirety home with the exception of the kitchen and baths where new luxury vinyl plank has been installed. Numerous other updates include new fixtures and a freshly painted interior throughout. The upstairs features a wide hall that could make a cozy reading nook by the window in addition to several large closets built into the eaves for storage space. Enjoy time outside on the wrap around front porch or the rear screened in porch off of the kitchen. New windows installed in 2018. This home is a must see! Listing agent has ownership interest in the property. Sellers will not be accepting offers prior to active listing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC mother, daughter die in mobile home fire

NC mother, daughter die in mobile home fire

Dawn Michelle Bottoms and her 4-year-old daughter, Serenity Faith Gibson, died ina fire that began about 7 a.m. in Madison, N.C., according to the child's grandmother, Norma Jean Sizemore of Madison.

Wake Forest will play host to second-round NIT game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Virginia Commonwealth

Wake Forest will play host to second-round NIT game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Virginia Commonwealth

Wake Forest’s trek through the NIT will continue on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Joel Coliseum against VCU.

The second-seeded Demon Deacons (24-9) are coming off a first-round 74-64 win over Towson. Third-seeded VCU (22-9) is coming off a win over Princeton on Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.

In the other game in Wake Forest’s quadrant of the tournament bracket top-seeded Texas A&M will play Oregon at Noon (ESPN) on Saturday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert