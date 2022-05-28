 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $249,900

Beautiful home recently remodeled with new flooring and paint throughout. This spacious and stylish home offers nearly 3 acres of land. The inside features an open floorplan with a kitchen that is out of this world appealing. Huge master suite and bath. Large pantry off kitchen, walk in closets. Quiet country location. Schedule your tour today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert