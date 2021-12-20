 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $239,900

Come check out this beautiful FOUR BEDROOM Split-Level home...Plenty of room for everyone! Open Kitchen and Family Room. Enjoy your basement with bedroom, rec room, and bonus room..This home is a must-see, great for entertaining. New Roof and HVAC within Five years...

