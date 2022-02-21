 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $239,900

This charming 4 bedroom home has every upgrade of a new home...Gourmet kitchen with island, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Glowing hardwood & tile flooring boast this home with a modern feel..Roof, windows & HVAC less than five years old. Deck on back is great for entertaining family and friends. This home is a must see!

