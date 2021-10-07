 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $229,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $229,000

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $229,000

PRICE REDUCED!!! Check Out This Beautiful 1.5 Story Home With Remarkable Potential & Historic Nostalgia! This Spacious 4 Bed 3 Bath Home is Located on a Desirable Corner Lot Close to Downtown Statesville's Alluring Shops and Restaurants! A Freshly Painted Lower Exterior, Beautiful Hardwoods Throughout, Granite Kitchen Counter Tops, and A Wrap Around Porch are just a few of the Many Features that give this Home Verifiable Character and Charm. You Must See This Home For Yourself to get the True Feel and Experience of What it has to Offer!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert