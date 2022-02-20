4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $225,000

Be part of downtown Statesville Historic District! This home has been completely remodeled. Kitchen features white shaker cabinets, marble look countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances. Original hardwood floors and high ceilings along with new vinyl flooring, crown moulding, beadboard, 4 decorative fireplaces and barn door are just some of the interior details. 3 bedrooms on the main level with a bedroom and loft on the 2nd floor. New Roof, updated electrical, plumbing, new HVAC and new water heater. Vinyl siding, vinyl windows. All new bath and light fixtures. Large front porch and rear screened porch complete the appeal of this home. Location is convenient to restaurants, shopping, schools and all downtown Statesville has to offer.