4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $215,000

Adorable 4 br 2 ba home close to Highway and downtown. This house has been renovated with new roof, new windows, new plumbing and electrical, and freshly painted. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. This adorable home is open and airy and ready for you to make it your own. Home to be professionally measured. Fourth bedroom doesn’t have a closet. It could also be used as an office or flex space.

