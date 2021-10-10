NEW PRICE REDUCTION!!!!! Check Out This Beautiful 1.5 Story Home With Remarkable Potential & Historic Nostalgia! This Spacious 4 Bed 3 Bath Home is Located on a Desirable Corner Lot Close to Downtown Statesville's Alluring Shops and Restaurants! A Freshly Painted Lower Exterior, Beautiful Hardwoods Throughout, Granite Kitchen Counter Tops, and A Wrap Around Porch are just a few of the Many Features that give this Home Verifiable Character and Charm. You Must See This Home For Yourself to get the True Feel and Experience of What it has to Offer! Property Being Sold AS-IS.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $189,000
