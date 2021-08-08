Charming 4 bedroom 1 bath home in Statesville located minutes from the center of downtown. Roof, floors, siding, paint, front porch, fixtures, and more upgraded within last three years. Home living area is from tax records for now. Please do not disturb tenants. Tenants are on a month to month agreement. Please contact listing agent for information on showings.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $140,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near the 143 mile marker.
The Statesville Police Department confirmed one person died Saturday after a tractor-trailer and car collided on Garner Bagnal Boulevard.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 40 East near the 144 mile marker.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. …
- Updated
A Troutman Middle School teacher, facing one count of soliciting nude photos from a 15-year-old girl, is now accused of two more charges.
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
An investigation into a report of an online scam led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
Lynn Jones of Statesville was one of 13 students in the truck driver training program at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute to…
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested on two counts of statutory sex offense after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.