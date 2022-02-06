*Back on the market by no fault of the seller* Recently renovated home in Statesville. New mini split ac/heater, tankless water heater, cabinets in kitchen, laminate floors, tile in bathrooms, tin roof, and wood fence. The exterior of the home has also been recently painted. Would be perfect for an investor or first time home owner.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $136,000
