 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,975

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,975

Do not miss your chance to make this house your home sweet home. Enjoy a large open kitchen with modern countertops and stainless appliances, a spacious living room for family & friends' gatherings, comfortable bedrooms with closets, and airy bathrooms. Everything you need. All right here. Apply today and make it your home sweet home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert